The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SO stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

