The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. 271,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.