The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

TTD stock opened at $805.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $871.74 and a 200-day moving average of $611.81.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.