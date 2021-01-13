The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

DIS stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

