The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

