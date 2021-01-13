The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,215.33 ($15.88).

WEIR stock traded up GBX 3.84 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,051.84 ($26.81). The stock had a trading volume of 496,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,477.42.

In other news, insider Engelbert Haan purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

