THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $14,013.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

