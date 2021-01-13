Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is M. Kraus & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 7.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.71. 1,329,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

