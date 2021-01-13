Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

TMO traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

