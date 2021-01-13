Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,592. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

