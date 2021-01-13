Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,255 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 657,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,662. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.