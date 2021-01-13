Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

