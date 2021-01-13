Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.90. Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,461,184 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

