Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 84.1% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $394,239.67 and approximately $11,074.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars.

