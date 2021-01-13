Thunder Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $2.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00251894 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.