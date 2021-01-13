Thunder Token (TT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and $2.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00265308 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.