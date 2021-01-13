Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilly’s traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 511,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 349,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,029.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.