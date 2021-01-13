TOKPIE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $485,135.05 and $129.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000107 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

