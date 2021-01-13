Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

