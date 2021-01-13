TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF remained flat at $$10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. TomTom has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.81 million during the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

