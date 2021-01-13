Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

About Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

