Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 267906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Separately, Cormark raised Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

