TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

