TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,335.00

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,321 ($17.26), with a volume of 15476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,231.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,028.44. The stock has a market cap of £648.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

About TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

