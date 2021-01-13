Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,055% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. BidaskClub raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 1,384,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

