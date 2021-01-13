Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sify Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,077% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

