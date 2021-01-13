TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$22.91 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.