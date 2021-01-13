TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 983460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.03.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

