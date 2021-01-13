TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

