Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.77

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and traded as high as $55.94. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 21,536 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMICY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trend Micro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

