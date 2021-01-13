Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

