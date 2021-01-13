TRI Pointe Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

TPH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,633. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

