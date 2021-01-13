Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Shares Gap Down to $100.00

Shares of Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $92.50. Triad Group plc (TRD.L) shares last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 132,614 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £11.51 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

About Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD)

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

