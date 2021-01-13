Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.