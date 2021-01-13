Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 389,025 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) in a report on Monday.

Get Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.40. The company has a market cap of £3.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Company Profile (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.