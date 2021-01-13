TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.73.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $528.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

