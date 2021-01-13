TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $266.62 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $244.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

