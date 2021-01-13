Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $215,717.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.23 or 0.99638411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

