TROY Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One TROY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $1.39 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TROY is https://reddit.com/