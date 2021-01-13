TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

ABC opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

