TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of FAS stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

