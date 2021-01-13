TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $135,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

