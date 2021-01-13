TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $370.80 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.83.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.