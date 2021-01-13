TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.