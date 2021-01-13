TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mirova increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

