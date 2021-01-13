TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

