TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.11 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

