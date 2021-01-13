Truist Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Hold

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.08 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 702.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

