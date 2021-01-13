Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

