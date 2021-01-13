Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

